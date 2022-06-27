The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Announces Dividend of $0.56

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

Get First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky alerts:

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.