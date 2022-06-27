The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) to Issue $0.56 Dividend

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of FSDK stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile (Get Rating)
