The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €195.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($205.26) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($183.16) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($204.21) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at €136.85 ($144.05) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €155.45. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

