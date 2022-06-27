The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.74) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.