The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $41.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGNX. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,500,064,000 after purchasing an additional 229,114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,349,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

