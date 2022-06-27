The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $122.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $210.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $160,712,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

