The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $72.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of BCC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

