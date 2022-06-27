The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $83.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTH. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

