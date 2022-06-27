The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $83.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTH. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.25.
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
