The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $1.16

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $385.72 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.22 or 0.00585789 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005404 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00179253 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,626,081 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

