The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 175.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.