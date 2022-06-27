Thunder Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009402 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00185109 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.