thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Price Target Cut to €8.80 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €9.40 ($9.89) to €8.80 ($9.26) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.95) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.60 ($18.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $6.23 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.80.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

