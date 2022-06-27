TigerCash Hits Market Capitalization of $413,418.88 (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $413,418.88 and $1.77 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00761877 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

