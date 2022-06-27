Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 166,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $256.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.18 and its 200 day moving average is $277.14. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

