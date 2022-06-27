Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 386,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

