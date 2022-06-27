Tranchess Price Tops $0.28 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $22.93 million and $23.41 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,888.88 or 0.99944355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00038760 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00023414 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.