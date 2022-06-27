TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 2,956 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $96,276.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TMDX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.15. 229,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,043. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $899.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.74. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,953,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $10,233,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after buying an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 181,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

