Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Purchases $39,483.00 in Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,330,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,695,342. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Transocean by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Transocean by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

