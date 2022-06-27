Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$13.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$12.20 and a 52 week high of C$21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.10.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.6204708 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.