Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.22.
NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
