Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

