TRON 1-Day Volume Hits $772.79 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and approximately $772.79 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,496,987,355 coins and its circulating supply is 92,496,978,784 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

