TROY Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (TROY)

TROY (TROY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. TROY has a market cap of $31.38 million and approximately $14.59 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

