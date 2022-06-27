Truist Financial Cuts Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $45.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIRC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 222.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 768.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

