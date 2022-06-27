Truist Financial Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $299.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $323.00 to $299.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.47.

ESS opened at $261.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.90. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $721,012,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

