UBS Group Cuts Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target to SEK 300

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from SEK 305 to SEK 300 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

