UBS Group Trims St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price to GBX 1,205

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.21) to GBX 1,205 ($14.76) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($20.82) to GBX 1,600 ($19.60) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.44) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1,767.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,614.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $13.48 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

