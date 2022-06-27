Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. Ultra Clean makes up 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ultra Clean worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $31.30. 3,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,971. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.05. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

