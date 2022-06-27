Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

