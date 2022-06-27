United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

