Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 40,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,985,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Unity Software by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

