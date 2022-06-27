US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URFPA) Declares Interim Dividend of $3.10

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URFPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 3.10 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.58.

About US Masters Residential Property Fund (Get Rating)

US Masters Residential Property Fund (Fund) was established in 2011 and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (URF.ASX). The Fund was established to give investors exposure to US residential property and is the largest Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy of investing in freestanding and multi-tenant US residential property in the New York metropolitan area.

