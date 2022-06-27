USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $6.79 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00184012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014952 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

