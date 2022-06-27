v.systems Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, v.systems has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $1.17 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,529,074,007 coins and its circulating supply is 2,590,465,543 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

