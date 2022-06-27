Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.98. Approximately 1,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 825,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

