Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,836,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.41. 52,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

