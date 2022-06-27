Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 73,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.56. 7,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,879. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

