Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.6% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 481.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 55,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.80. 67,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,856. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.