Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 153,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,711,387. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.