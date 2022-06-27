Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,214,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,657,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.57. 566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.34. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.