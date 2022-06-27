Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Procyon Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,356,000 after buying an additional 91,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 468,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

