Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 160,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.74 and a 200-day moving average of $204.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

