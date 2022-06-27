Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,228,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.89. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.37. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.91 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

