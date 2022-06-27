Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.55. The stock had a trading volume of 111,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,713. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

