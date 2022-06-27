Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.50 ($34.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Vantage Towers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

