Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th.

VBLT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

