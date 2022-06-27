VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $118.16 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000080 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015129 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.