Vega Protocol Hits Market Cap of $41.08 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00009690 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,789.40 or 0.99976752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 20,387,347 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

