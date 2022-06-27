Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 5.1%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 10,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 950,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Veracyte by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Veracyte by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

