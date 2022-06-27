Verde Capital Management Acquires 380 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $260.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,717. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

