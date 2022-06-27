Verde Capital Management Has $928,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $105.84. The company had a trading volume of 63,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,881. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.